Rekha Birthday: Here's How Much The Actress Was Paid For Her Debut Film

Rekha Birthday: Rekha has been working in the film industry for 67 years. She has been active in Bollywood alone for 55 years. Did you know that the first Hindi film she signed reached theaters 10 years after its completion?

In 1969, a 15-year-old Rekha moved to Mumbai and signed 'Anjana Safar' with director Kuljit Pal. Pal met her in Madras while casting for a new face opposite Biswajeet.

Kuljit was advised to cast Vanisri for 'Anjana Safar.' At the studio, he saw Rekha eating. He learned she was the second lead and daughter of actress Pushpavalli. That evening, he met Pushpavalli to cast Rekha, who was there in a Kanjivaram saree.

Kuljit Pal asked Rekha if she spoke Hindi; she said no. Her mother, Pushpavalli, insisted she had a sharp memory. Rekha was given Hindi lines, which she delivered perfectly, winning over the filmmaker and getting cast opposite Biswajeet.

Rekha stayed at Ajanta Hotel in Juhu, covering her own costs. She signed an 8-film deal with Kuljit Pal. For 'Anjana Safar,' she got ₹25,000, with a raise promised for each hit. Within a month, the 15-year-old signed three more films.

On Aug 7, 1969, Rekha shot for 'Anjana Safar.' It was released 10 years later in 1979 as 'Do Shikari.' The film was stuck with the censor board due to a kiss scene. After its release, it flopped at the Box Office