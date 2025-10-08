CPS Technologies Corp. Announces Closing Of $10.35 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock, Including Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option
Roth Capital Partners acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
All of the shares of common stock sold in the offering were sold by the Company. The offering closed on October 8, 2025.
The offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-282266) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 20, 2024, and declared effective by the SEC on October 17, 2024. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website at Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660, (800) 678-9147 or by accessing the SEC's website, .
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About CPS Technologies Corp.
CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader specializing in delivering high-performance material solutions for its customers. The company's products and intellectual property address critical needs in a variety of applications, including electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, Navy ships, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS' armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions for the transition to clean energy. The Company articulates its Vision as follows:“To pioneer the next generation of high-performance materials and solve the world's toughest engineering challenges.”
Safe Harbor
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the proposed public offering, including the Company's intended use of proceeds and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as“will,”“intends,”“believes,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, risks associated with the cash requirements of the Company's business and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC, and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information in this release.
CPS Technologies Corporation
111 South Worcester Street
Norton, MA 02766
Investor Relations:
Chris Witty
646-438-9385
...
