Paramount Skydance Explores Warner Bros Discovery Deal In Talks With Apollo And Legendary: Report


2025-10-08 03:19:45
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Paramount Skydance has reportedly held talks with Legendary Entertainment and Apollo Global Management (APO) regarding its interest in acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

According to a Bloomberg News report, citing people familiar with the matter, the discussions were related in part to Legendary's investment in some of Warner Bros.' major film franchises such as Dune, Godzilla and A Minecraft Movie.

