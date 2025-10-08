North Korea's Kim Holds Talks With Laos President In Pyongyang

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Oct 8 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has held talks with Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith and agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation, the North's state media reported Wednesday.

The meeting took place in Pyongyang on Tuesday during the Laos President's visit for celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the North's ruling Workers' Party of Korea, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

During the talks, the two leaders discussed ways to enhance mutual cooperation, with the KCNA quoting the meeting as expressing "expectation and conviction that the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between the two sides will grow stronger."

Kim said Thongloun's visit represented his government's "full support and encouragement" for North Korea, while the Lao leader pledged continued efforts to further develop the two nations' friendship and cooperation, according to the report.

Following the meeting, Kim hosted a reception to welcome Thongloun's visit, during which both leaders delivered speeches, the KCNA said, without providing further details.

Thongloun last visited Pyongyang in September 2011 as deputy prime minister and foreign minister, accompanying then President Choummaly Sayasone for talks with late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.

In addition to Thongloun, several other foreign dignitaries are expected to attend the anniversary event, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev. North Korea celebrates its ruling party's foundation anniversary on Oct. 10 every year, Yonhap news agency reported quoting the KCNA.

North Korea is expected to hold a large-scale military parade to celebrate the party anniversary. The South Korean military said Thursday the North may stage a nighttime parade involving tens of thousands of personnel.

The year 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between Laos and Korea. Over the past three decades, cooperation has deepened, particularly in people-to-people links. As of June 2025, about 17,000 Lao nationals were living and working in Korea, a figure more than double that of the previous year.