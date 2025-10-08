'He Is My Brother, My Child': Dabang Delhi Coach Joginder Narwal Hails Fazel Atrachali On 200-Match Feat

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 8 (IANS) Dabang Delhi coach Joginder Narwal praised star defender Fazel Atrachali, who became the first player to reach 200 matches in Pro Kabaddi League history.

The record books will note his four points and the crucial Super Raid in the tie-breaker that helped Dabang Delhi edge past Haryana Steelers. However, numbers alone cannot capture what this milestone truly meant, nor can they explain the depth of emotion that filled the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

"I don't believe that he is just a player. I believe that he is my own brother, he is my child," the Dabang Delhi coach said, his words heavy with emotion as he spoke about his star defender. "We live like a family – Fazel, myself, and the entire team. He has such good habits that I can't express in words. He is such a good person."

When Fazel reflected on his historic achievement, there was no triumphant boast, no chest-thumping celebration. Instead, there was humility that could only come from someone who has truly walked the path.

"200 matches – I never thought that this day would happen when I started in season 2," Fazel said. "I came here and nobody believed in me. I was just looking to play one match. But now I am sitting here talking after 200 matches."

Fazel's legacy isn't just about reaching 200 matches; it's about how he achieved that milestone. It's evident in how his coach refers to him, not merely as a player but as family. It's reflected in the humility he exhibits despite being a living legend. It's seen in the discipline he upholds, the guidance he offers to younger players, and the respect he garners simply by being true to himself.

Narwal's description of the first time they worked together speaks volumes: "He was a legend when he came to me, but he listened, he followed instructions, and he guided others. That's what makes him special."