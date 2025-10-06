Russia Targets Donetsk Region's Energy Infrastructure Again, Leaving Areas Without Power
“Today, the Russians once again launched a strike at Donetsk region's energy infrastructure - several settlements have been left without power. Specialists are working to restore electricity supply, taking into account security considerations,” the head of the regional administration wrote.
He noted that the enemy seeks to make life in Donetsk region increasingly difficult and will continue to do so, especially during the winter period.
Filashkin urged all civilians to act responsibly and evacuate in a timely manner.Read also: Russian strike hits energy facility in Chernihiv region, power outages reported
As reported, between September 29 and October 5, energy specialists - with permission from the military - managed to repair several damaged power lines and restore electricity to 34 settlements in Donetsk region that had been cut off due to shelling.
