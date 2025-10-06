Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Targets Donetsk Region's Energy Infrastructure Again, Leaving Areas Without Power

Russia Targets Donetsk Region's Energy Infrastructure Again, Leaving Areas Without Power


2025-10-06 03:10:13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Regional governor Vadym Filashkin reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Today, the Russians once again launched a strike at Donetsk region's energy infrastructure - several settlements have been left without power. Specialists are working to restore electricity supply, taking into account security considerations,” the head of the regional administration wrote.

He noted that the enemy seeks to make life in Donetsk region increasingly difficult and will continue to do so, especially during the winter period.

Filashkin urged all civilians to act responsibly and evacuate in a timely manner.

Read also: Russian strike hits energy facility in Chernihiv region, power outages reported

As reported, between September 29 and October 5, energy specialists - with permission from the military - managed to repair several damaged power lines and restore electricity to 34 settlements in Donetsk region that had been cut off due to shelling.

MENAFN06102025000193011044ID1110158035

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search