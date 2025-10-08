403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gold Prices Soar Past USD4,000 Amid Market Turmoil
(MENAFN) Gold prices soared more than 1.4% on Wednesday, reaching an unprecedented high of $4,040.32 by 0835GMT, driven by escalating uncertainty linked to the ongoing US federal government shutdown and investor anticipation of further Federal Reserve rate cuts.
Over the past year, gold prices fluctuated between $2,536.91 and $4,040.32, marking a substantial 54% gain during that period.
The US federal government shutdown entered its seventh day with no resolution in sight after Senate Democrats blocked a Republican-led proposal to extend funding through Nov. 21. While a shutdown doesn’t necessarily trigger an economic crisis, it severely disrupts multiple aspects of American daily life and adds significant uncertainty to the world’s largest economy.
Many federal workers face furloughs or unpaid labor, with some placed on mandatory leave until a budget deal is reached. Shutdown protocols vary by agency, determining which employees are deemed essential.
Key economic data releases will also be delayed as the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ emergency plan suspends reporting during the shutdown. This includes crucial indicators such as non-farm payrolls, initial jobless claims, and inflation figures.
Meanwhile, gold’s rally continues, fueled not only by the US government impasse but also by growing geopolitical tensions, global economic concerns, central banks’ increasing gold purchases, and expectations for the Fed’s rate-cut cycle to persist.
Last week, under pressure from US President Donald Trump, the Fed cut its policy rate by 25 basis points. Markets now anticipate additional rate reductions at the Fed’s October and December meetings. Weak inflation data and rising unemployment, combined with political pressure from Trump, could further prompt the Fed to ease monetary policy.
Over the past year, gold prices fluctuated between $2,536.91 and $4,040.32, marking a substantial 54% gain during that period.
The US federal government shutdown entered its seventh day with no resolution in sight after Senate Democrats blocked a Republican-led proposal to extend funding through Nov. 21. While a shutdown doesn’t necessarily trigger an economic crisis, it severely disrupts multiple aspects of American daily life and adds significant uncertainty to the world’s largest economy.
Many federal workers face furloughs or unpaid labor, with some placed on mandatory leave until a budget deal is reached. Shutdown protocols vary by agency, determining which employees are deemed essential.
Key economic data releases will also be delayed as the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ emergency plan suspends reporting during the shutdown. This includes crucial indicators such as non-farm payrolls, initial jobless claims, and inflation figures.
Meanwhile, gold’s rally continues, fueled not only by the US government impasse but also by growing geopolitical tensions, global economic concerns, central banks’ increasing gold purchases, and expectations for the Fed’s rate-cut cycle to persist.
Last week, under pressure from US President Donald Trump, the Fed cut its policy rate by 25 basis points. Markets now anticipate additional rate reductions at the Fed’s October and December meetings. Weak inflation data and rising unemployment, combined with political pressure from Trump, could further prompt the Fed to ease monetary policy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment