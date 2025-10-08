TN Declares Red Alert In Three Districts As Dengue Cases Surge

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 8 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has declared a red alert in three districts -- Chennai, Tiruvallur and Coimbatore -- following a sharp rise in dengue cases over the past two to three weeks.

Health authorities have been directed to intensify mosquito-control measures and strengthen hospital preparedness as the state witnesses a worrying spike in fever-related illnesses.

According to the Directorate of Public Health, Tamil Nadu has recorded more than 15,000 dengue cases so far this year, with the pace of infections increasing in recent weeks due to erratic weather patterns.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito, which breeds in stagnant water, has been identified as the primary cause of the outbreak.

Chennai has reported the highest number of cases, with 3,665 dengue infections confirmed among 12,264 people who sought treatment for fever.

In Tiruvallur, 1,171 dengue cases have been reported out of 9,367 fever cases, while Coimbatore recorded 1,278 dengue infections among 7,998 patients, health officials said.

State Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, in a statement, said that eight dengue-related deaths have been reported so far this year.

“We have instructed all district health teams to speed up preventive measures and raise public awareness. Special mosquito eradication drives are underway, and hospitals are on high alert,” he said.

The minister also said that he has directed Joint Directors of Health Services to work closely with local bodies to clear stagnant water in residential areas, inspect overhead tanks, open drains, and fumigate mosquito-prone localities.

They have also been told to issue advisories urging the public to avoid exposure to mosquito breeding sites such as ponds, streams, and unused water containers.

Doctors in both government and private hospitals have been instructed to carefully monitor patients with suspected dengue symptoms and ensure early diagnosis to avoid complications.

The health department has also launched community awareness campaigns to educate residents on preventive measures, including keeping surroundings dry, disposing of unused containers, and using mosquito repellents and nets.

With the northeast monsoon approaching, officials warned that the risk of water stagnation and mosquito proliferation could increase, making preventive action critical to containing the spread. Residents have been urged to cooperate with health workers and promptly report fever symptoms for timely testing and treatment.