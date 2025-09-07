Gulf States Restrict Roblox
(MENAFN) Several Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have implemented new limitations on the widely used American gaming platform Roblox, raising alarms over child protection.
As tracked by a news agency, the extent of these limitations differs across the Gulf region — ranging from restricted functionality to temporary halts, pending further evaluation of safety concerns.
On Thursday, a Saudi state outlet revealed that the General Commission for Audiovisual Media has instructed Roblox to deactivate both "text" and "voice chats" and to boost surveillance of its content.
Hattan Tawaili, who leads the commission’s Electronic Games Department, noted that disabling chat features is a short-term step “to improve and develop regulatory tools to ensure user protection and strengthen a safe gaming environment.”
Roblox affirmed in a statement, published by Saudi media, that it remains “committed to the requirements of the General Commission for Audiovisual Media regarding content oversight and addressing violations inside the game.”
The company further stated that after meeting with several Saudi governmental entities, it promised to “develop and enhance our capabilities in Arabic-language communication and content moderation.”
A 2024 analysis by the Communications, Space and Technology Commission showed Roblox as the second-most installed mobile game within Saudi Arabia.
