Kerala Doctor Attacked With Machete In Hospital After Child's Death

Kozhikode, Oct 8 (IANS) A doctor in a government hospital in Kerala's Kozhikode was critically injured on Wednesday after being attacked with a machete inside the hospital premises by a bereaved parent, officials said.

Dr Vipin, who works at the Thamarassery Taluk Hospital, suffered a deep head injury and was shifted to the Baby Memorial Hospital in Kozhikode for emergency treatment.

The assailant, identified as Sanoop, the father of a nine-year-old girl who had recently died of amoebic meningoencephalitis, was taken into custody shortly after the attack.

According to initial reports, Sanoop arrived at the hospital with his two children and left them outside before entering the Superintendent's office.

Since the Superintendent was not present, he turned on Dr Vipin, who was nearby, and attacked him with the weapon.

The confrontation is linked to the death of Sanoop's daughter, Anaya, who was brought to the hospital with a fever. Her condition worsened, and she was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

However, she died before reaching the facility.

The family had earlier accused the hospital of not issuing a death certificate and failing to explain the cause of death.

Eyewitnesses said the attack happened in seconds.

A hospital lab employee recalled: "He (Sanoop) shouted, 'You are the one who killed my daughter!' before slashing the doctor. It was terrifying."

Staff members rushed to restrain the assailant while others shifted the injured doctor to Kozhikode.

The police have launched an investigation and tightened security at the hospital.

The assault has triggered widespread concern in the medical community, which has long demanded stronger legal protections for healthcare workers amid rising incidents of workplace violence.

"Health professionals have constantly demanded support from the police by opening a police aid post at hospitals. The injured doctor is under close monitoring. All government hospital doctors will respond by taking part in a protest," said a state government doctor, expressing strong anger at what happened.

The doctors at the Taluk Hospital are up in arms and have decided to protest also.

Doctors' associations are expected to hold protests and meetings to demand immediate action and enhanced security measures in hospitals across Kerala.