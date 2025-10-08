403
MADE Expands Across the GCC, Connecting Talent with Opportunity
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) After a successful launch in the UAE, MADE, the region’s first dedicated digital platform for Music, Art, Dance, and Entertainment, is now expanding its reach across the GCC. This expansion will see MADE open doors for thousands more talents and event organisers in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar building on the UAE’s momentum and strengthening its vision of a boundless creative playground without borders.
Fueling a Regional Movement
MADE has already empowered creatives in the UAE to connect directly with talent seekers, without commissions or third parties. With its expansion into the GCC , the platform is now set to transform the way the region discovers, books, and celebrates talent, giving performers and artists unmatched visibility across diverse cultural and entertainment landscapes.
Founded by finance and tech leader Nizar Ahmadi, MADE was created to ignite meaningful connections between creators and those seeking talent, enabling artists to transform their passions into sustainable careers. By connecting musicians, DJs, dancers, magicians, photographers, fashion designers, and more under one roof, MADE is redefining how creativity finds its audience.
“As we expand across the GCC, our goal is simple: to give every creative in music, art, dance, and entertainment the chance to be discovered, and every event planner the confidence to find the right talent quickly and transparently. MADE is about building bridges across borders and unlocking opportunities at scale.” – Nizar Ahmadi, Founder & CEO of MADE
How It Works.
Available now on iOS and Android, MADE offers an intuitive, easy-to-use interface where creators can:
• Upload a 20 to 90-second showcase video
• Set their own rates and availability
• Connect directly with clients, from event organisers to individuals, without paying commission fees.
• Showcase and sell creations through the ‘MADE to Sell’ feature, spanning fashion, visual arts, jewellery, design, and more
• At the heart of MADE lies its subscription model, unlocking advanced features for talents and talent seekers.
• With a premium plan, talents can boost their profiles for higher visibility, upload multiple videos Premium subscribers also get powerful add-ons, including profile boosts that deliver up to 250 impressions over 7 days, additional video uploads, and expanded connection packages ensuring talents can maximise visibility and reach on the platform.
• With a premium plan, talent seekers businesses and individuals can get more connections, use advanced search to expedite the search, as well advertise their needs through Ad banners and reach the right performers more effectively.
MADE is here to complement and cater to the needs of event planners and organisers, providing faster, simpler, and more transparent access to talent, rather than competing with traditional models. By streamlining connections, MADE helps venues, festivals, and cultural initiatives as well as individual gatherings source performers efficiently, while empowering artists with direct access to opportunities.
Connecting Beyond Borders
With MADE’s existing Travel Mode feature, creatives can already showcase their availability in other countries, a capability that becomes even more relevant as the platform expands across the GCC. From DJs planning sets in Saudi Arabia to performers preparing for events in Qatar, Travel Mode ensures artists are discoverable wherever they go, while giving event organisers access to a wider pool of talent across the region.
Looking Beyond
The GCC expansion is already underway, with a focus on the expansion in January 2026.
MADE is preparing to enter Egypt, and then globally. This international vision underscores the platform’s mission to empower the 99% of undiscovered talents worldwide and to create a global stage where every artist has the chance to shine.
Start your creative journey or find your perfect act. Download MADE now on the App Store and Google Play, and subscribe to unlock enhanced features and add-ons.
