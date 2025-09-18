Kate Middleton's Fashion In Focus At Trump-Royals Banquet: Golden Gown, Diana's Tiara & More

MENAFN - Live Mint) For the state banquet for US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton was a complete stunner in a full-length golden gown, and Princess Diana's tiara.

The US president and First Lady are currently in the UK undertaking a state visit. They joined King Charles, 76, Queen Camilla, 77, Prince William, and Kate, both 43, at the Windsor Castle event.

Kate, Princess of Wales at the state banquet at Windsor Castle

| Melania Trump's yellow gown for Royal banquet gets her branded as 'banana' Kate Middleton's look:

Kate Middleton was sporting a Phillipa Lepley silk crepe gown underneath a hand-embroidered gold Chantilly lace evening coat. She completed her look with the iconic Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara, once owned by Princess Diana.

She also donned the late Queen Elizabeth II 's and the King's Royal Family Order and a blue sash, representing that she is a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.

Kate wore her newly blonde tresses loose, letting them fall in soft waves underneath her tiara. She accessorised her look with a pair of pearl and diamond drop earrings.

| King Charles jokes Nixon was 'obsessed' with Royals About Princess Diana's tiara

The Princess of Wales wearing the Lover's Knot tiara

The Lover's Knot tiara, which Princess Diana said was so heavy it gave her headaches, was kept in a safe at Buckingham Palace after her death in 1997 before it was handed to Kate.

The headpiece, encrusted with pearls and diamonds, was made by Royal jewellers Garrard in 1914 to Queen Mary's personal design.

This is one of Kate Middleton's favourite tiaras, and she has been spotted wearing it on several occasions, including the recent state dinner.

| Kate Middleton leaves Donald Trump awestruck in Windsor: 'You're so beautiful' Here's what Prince William wore:

Prince William and Kate Middleton pose at the state banquet

Prince William wore the Windsor Uniform for the state banquet. His uniform consisted of a dark navy blazer with a red collar and cuffs, paired with a white shirt, black trousers, and a blue sash.

The Prince of Wales also wore three stars:



Order of the Garter, denoting the most senior order of Knighthood

Order of the Thistle, denoting his position as a Knight Order of the Bath, representing that he is a Great Master

He also wore four medals - one each from the late Queen Elizabeth II's Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilees, and the King's coronation medal.