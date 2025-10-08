Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South African Activists Released by Israel Land in Jordan

2025-10-08 03:01:32
(MENAFN) South African activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, who were held by Israeli authorities, have been released and have safely reached Jordan, confirmed the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

In an official statement on Tuesday, the department confirmed that South African Ambassador to Jordan Tselane Mokuena was present to receive the activists upon their arrival.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola conveyed the government's thanks, emphasizing the administration’s deep appreciation for all parties whose cooperation and support helped achieve this positive result.

The activists had been detained for several days after Israeli forces intercepted their vessels at sea while attempting to deliver vital humanitarian aid to Gaza. Among those detained was Mandla Mandela, grandson of the late former South African President Nelson Mandela.

In response to Israel’s blockade of aid shipments to Gaza, international activists formed the Global Sumud Flotilla, deploying ships carrying humanitarian and medical supplies to the people of Gaza.

