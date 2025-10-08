West Bengal: No Arrests Yet In Attack On BJP MP Khagen Murmu

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 8 (IANS) No arrests have been made so far in connection with the attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu in Nagrakata of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.

The police investigation into the matter has not yielded a result.

"The matter is being probed. We are looking into the complaint. No arrest has been made as of now," said a senior officer of Jalpaiguri district police on Wednesday.

The BJP had filed a complaint against eight people at Nagrakata Police Station in Jalpaiguri district, demanding their immediate arrest.

BJP Maldaha Uttar MP Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh were brutally attacked by miscreants on Monday while on their way to meet the landslides-affected people and distribute relief materials.

The BJP MP was immediately rushed to a primary health centre for treatment. At present, the BJP MP is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Siliguri.

Sources said, the BJP MP will undergo surgery on the left side of his face as he suffered a fracture on his cheek bone. The family is planning to take him to AIIMS Delhi.

According to hospital sources, the MP may undergo surgery to have a metal plate fitted.

Doctors have already spoken to his son Animesh Murmu in this regard.

The MP suffered a major injury from below his eye to his nose. Seven stitches were required. The MP has been prohibited from speaking for at least 15 days.

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose visited the BJP MP on Tuesday and enquired about his health.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and others also paid the BJP MP a visit at the hospital.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also slammed the Mamata Banerjee government over the attack.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has sought an urgent report from the Bengal government on the attack.