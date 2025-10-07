403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New Family Adventures Await At Courtyard By Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort
EINPresswire/ -- Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort invites families to experience a vibrant blend of fun, relaxation, and comfort at one of Phuket’s most exciting beachside destinations.
Located along the lively shores of Patong Beach, the resort offers endless family fun with its signature Fun Pool, featuring slides, water fountains, and interactive play structures.
With over 60 family-friendly activities every week, guests of all ages can enjoy a dynamic and engaging holiday experience.
To make family stays even more rewarding, the resort introduces its Kids Eat Free Package, which includes:
- Daily breakfast for two adults
- A delicious three-course lunch or dinner with one soft drink
- Complimentary dining for children when accompanied by paying adults
Guests can also indulge in a culinary journey across nine restaurants and bars, serving everything from authentic Thai cuisine to international favorites. The resort features four distinct pool scenes, including two swim-up pool bars and a dedicated kids’ pool.
Children can explore creativity and play at the Kids Club, while adults enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center for wellness throughout their stay.
Whether you're planning a family holiday or simply looking to relax by the beach, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort offers the perfect combination of excitement, comfort, and convenience.
Located along the lively shores of Patong Beach, the resort offers endless family fun with its signature Fun Pool, featuring slides, water fountains, and interactive play structures.
With over 60 family-friendly activities every week, guests of all ages can enjoy a dynamic and engaging holiday experience.
To make family stays even more rewarding, the resort introduces its Kids Eat Free Package, which includes:
- Daily breakfast for two adults
- A delicious three-course lunch or dinner with one soft drink
- Complimentary dining for children when accompanied by paying adults
Guests can also indulge in a culinary journey across nine restaurants and bars, serving everything from authentic Thai cuisine to international favorites. The resort features four distinct pool scenes, including two swim-up pool bars and a dedicated kids’ pool.
Children can explore creativity and play at the Kids Club, while adults enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center for wellness throughout their stay.
Whether you're planning a family holiday or simply looking to relax by the beach, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort offers the perfect combination of excitement, comfort, and convenience.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment