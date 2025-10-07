Pitavas Panda, BJP Leader, Shot Dead In Odisha's Berhampur Probe On

MENAFN - Live Mint) BJP leader Pitavas Panda was shot dead by miscreants in Odisha's Berhampur around 10 pm on October 6, SP Berhampur, Dr Saravana Vivek M said, adding that the teams have been formed to carry out the investigation, ANI reported.

The 50-year-old was a senior advocate and an RTI activist, as per The Times Of India report.

What happened?

Two assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on Panda near his home around 10 PM. He was quickly taken to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, where doctors pronounced him dead. Senior police officials arrived at the scene and reviewed CCTV footage to help identify the attackers, according to an Indian Express report.

Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, State Commerce and Transport Minister, who along with other BJP leaders rushed to the medical college and hospital after learning about the attack, condemned the incident. He described Panda“a well-known and courageous leader who regularly raised his voice against corruption,” mentioning stringent action would be taken against those found guilty, India Today reported.

Meanwhile, Indian National Congress (INC) Odisha President Bhakta Charan Das said he was“deeply shocked” over the tragedy.

“Deeply shocked at the assassination of Senior Lawyer and State Bar Council Member Shri Pitabash Panda outside his home in Berhampur. BJP has successfully established Jungle Raaj in Odisha. CM Mohan Majhi's Govt has failed to protect even its own leader, which exposes the shocking law & order collapse in the state,” he said.

Das added,“Whether communal clashes, atrocities on women or such murders, things are going from bad to worse. Pained to see what's happening in our peaceful state.”

Sagar Charan Das, INC MLA from Odisha, said,“The cold-blooded murder of Shri Pitabas Panda ji, a senior advocate & BJP leade , in Berhampur, exposes the chilling collapse of law & order under BJP's rule in Odisha. When even their own leaders aren't safe, what hope remains for the common citizen? This brazen act demands systemic accountability, with the strictest action taken to ensure justice is served. My sincere condolences to the bereaved family.”