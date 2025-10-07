JEE Mains 2026: When Will The Registration Begin? Check Important Dates And Process

JEE Mains 2026 Registration Date: Preparations for JEE Mains 2026 have begun, but the registration dates have not yet been announced. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon start the application process. Once registration opens, candidates can apply on the official website nic. Importantly, JEE Mains 2026 will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be in January 2026 and the second in April 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. Learn about the application process, required documents, and other details.

JEE Mains 2026: Exam Papers and Courses

Paper 1: This is for BE or B.Tech and is conducted for admission to NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions, and colleges recognized by state governments.

Paper 2: This is for admission to B.Arch and B.Planning courses.

JEE (Advanced) Eligibility: Top-ranking students who qualify for JEE Mains are eligible for JEE Advanced. Admission to IITs is granted through this exam.

JEE Mains 2026: How to Register?

Candidates can follow the simple steps below to apply-



First, visit the official website nic.

Click on the JEE Main 2026 Registration link available on the homepage.

A new page will open where you need to complete the online registration.

After registration, log in to your account.

Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

Click the submit button and download the form. Keep a hard copy of the form safe for future reference.

JEE Mains 2026: What are the required documents to apply?

The NTA has advised candidates to keep the necessary documents ready before applying, which include-



Aadhaar Card (with correct name, date of birth, father's name, and address)

UDID Card (if there is any disability)

Category Certificate Ensure that the name and date of birth on the Aadhaar Card are updated as per the Class 10th certificate.

JEE Mains 2026: Exam Shifts and Sessions



First Session: January 2026

Second Session: April 2026 Shifts: 9 AM-12 Noon (First Shift), 3 PM-6 PM (Second Shift)

JEE Mains 2026: When will the registration date be announced?

So far, the NTA has not released the official registration dates, but it is estimated that the application process may start in October 2025. Candidates are advised to regularly check the website nic for updates.