Egypt's El-Enany Elected UNESCO Director-General In Landslide Victory

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Khaled El-Enany, Egypt's former Minister of Tourism, has been elected as the Director-General of UNESCO in a decisive vote held on Monday, a victory announced by the Egyptian presidency. This achievement marks a significant diplomatic and cultural milestone for Egypt and the broader Arab and African communities.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi extended his“sincere congratulations” to El-Enany in a statement, celebrating his“landslide victory” in the UNESCO Executive Board elections. El-Enany secured 55 out of 57 votes, an unprecedented number that ensures he will succeed France's Audrey Azoulay as the head of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

President Al-Sisi, in a statement published on the official presidential spokesperson's page, emphasized that“this well-deserved win embodies Egypt's civilized standing and affirms the ability of its people to lead in international forums, reflecting the world's confidence in Egyptian competencies that combine science, experience, and dedication.”

The presidential statement continued, wishing“all the best to El-Enany in his noble mission, and we are confident that he will contribute to promoting cultural dialogue and protecting human heritage, in a manner befitting the civilization of Egypt and ancient human civilizations.”

Ambassador Alaa Youssef, Egypt's envoy in Paris, also confirmed El-Enany's victory, as reported by the Information and Decision Support Center, an entity affiliated with the Egyptian government. Ambassador Youssef highlighted that El-Enany“swept the elections with an unprecedented number of votes.”

The overwhelming support for El-Enany saw him secure 55 votes from the UNESCO Executive Board, compared to two votes for his competitor, Edward Firmin Matoko of Congo.

Leading up to the vote, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Aty held intensive meetings during his recent visit to Paris. He headed Egypt's delegation to the UNESCO Executive Board meetings and spearheaded the campaign efforts for the Egyptian candidacy for the Director-General position.

Following his election, El-Enany expressed gratitude to his home country, Egypt, for its unwavering support, and extended thanks to Arab nations and the African Union for their backing.”

El-Enany affirmed his commitment, stating,“I thank Egypt, my country, which stood behind my nomination, and I will work for the benefit of UNESCO without discrimination.”