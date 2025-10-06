RTA Opens Bridge Connecting Sheikh Zayed Road To Mall Of The Emirates, In Collaboration With Majid Al Futtaim

Al Tayer:



The project delivered a 300-metre bridge with a capacity of 900 vehicles per hour

The project included widening surrounding roads and upgrading six at-grade signalised intersections The new bridge cuts travel time for motorists coming from Jebel Ali towards the mall from 10 minutes to just one minute.

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 5th October 2025:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with Majid Al Futtaim Properties, has inaugurated a 300-metre single-lane bridge on Sheikh Zayed Road, designed to accommodate up to 900 vehicles per hour. The new bridge provides direct access for motorists arriving from Abu Dhabi and Jebel Ali to Mall of the Emirates car parks. The project also encompassed the expansion and upgrading of the mall's entrances, along with surrounding roads, intersections, pedestrian walkways, and cycling tracks.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said: “This project forms part of RTA's efforts, in collaboration with real estate development partners, to enhance the infrastructure of the road network serving property developments and shopping centres. The objective is to improve traffic flow and facilitate the mobility of residents and visitors across various areas.”

“The project included the construction of a 300-metre single-lane bridge on Sheikh Zayed Road, providing direct access for motorists from Abu Dhabi and Jebel Ali to Mall of the Emirates car parks. It also involved widening the southbound ramp at Umm Suqeim junction and upgrading the junction itself to improve access for vehicles arriving from Umm Suqeim Street to the existing bridge leading to the car parks.”

“The project also encompassed the upgrading of 2.5 km of at-grade roads around Mall of the Emirates, the development of six at-grade signalised intersections, and the modification of the bus station at Mall of the Emirates Metro Station. It further converted the road adjacent to the Kempinski Hotel from one-way to two-way traffic, and enhanced pedestrian and cycling tracks, alongside improvements to road paving, lighting, traffic signals, stormwater drainage, and landscaping.”

Traffic Benefits

Al Tayer continued: “The new bridge reduces the travel time for motorists coming from Abu Dhabi and Jebel Ali to Mall of the Emirates from 10 minutes to just one minute. It also enhances traffic efficiency and improves road safety on the roads surrounding the mall.”

This year, RTA will also launch the Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project, extending 6 km from its junction with Jumeirah Street to its junction with Al Khail Road. The project entails upgrading six junctions along Umm Suqeim Street, connecting it with Jumeirah Street, Al Wasl Street, Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street, Al Asayel Street, and Al Khail Road. Works include the construction of four bridges and two tunnels with a combined length of 3,450 metres. Among them is a tunnel at the junction of Umm Suqeim Street and Jumeirah Street, featuring two lanes in each direction in addition to a signalised at-grade junction.

A tunnel will be built at the junction of Umm Suqeim Street and Al Wasl Street, providing two lanes for traffic from Sheikh Zayed Road towards Jumeirah Street, while ensuring uninterrupted surface-level flow towards Sheikh Zayed Road. In addition, two bridges will be constructed at the junction of Umm Suqeim Street and Sheikh Zayed Road to eliminate existing traffic overlapping, complemented by at-grade upgrades at the junction with First Al Khail Road.

“The project also adds a lane on Umm Suqeim Street from its junction with First Al Khail Road to Al Asayel Street, increasing the capacity to four lanes in each direction. It further includes the construction and widening of two bridge crossings: one linking Al Khail Road to Al Quoz Industrial Area, and another connecting Umm Suqeim Street to Al Khail Road in the direction of Deira,” added Al Tayer.

Mall of the Emirates

Mall of the Emirates, which first opened in 2005, welcomes more than 40 million visitors annually. To mark its 20th anniversary, Majid Al Futtaim — the region's leading developer and operator of shopping malls, retail, and leisure destinations across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia — has announced an AED 5 billion investment to comprehensively redevelop the mall.

The project will add 20,000 square metres of retail space, accommodating up to 100 new luxury, fashion, and lifestyle outlets. Upgrades also include the introduction of a new health club, a cultural centre, a dedicated dining district, and extensive enhancements to the mall's infrastructure. Mall of the Emirates also hosts three five-star hotels — Kempinski Hotel, Novotel Suites Mall Avenue Dubai, and Sheraton Mall of the Emirates Hotel — and is directly connected to Mall of the Emirates Metro Station via a pedestrian bridge.

Caption:



Mattar Al Tayer

Map of new bridge to Mall of the Emirates The new bridge offers smooth access for mall visitors

DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 1025 times

PR Category : Local News and Government

Posted on :Monday, October 6, 2025 10:31:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4) Posted by :ViewedPR Category :Posted on :