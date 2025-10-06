Deployment Of Air Defense, Larger Equipment Reserves For Winter: Zelensky Holds Staff Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this in his nightly video address, Ukrinform reports, citing the president's Telegram channel.

"I've just held a meeting of the Staff – focused on the energy sector. On what is really happening across the regions, communities, and energy facilities. On the situation in cities from Slavutych to Zaporizhzhia. Also, the Chernihiv region, Sumy region, Kharkiv and the region, Donetsk region, Dnipro region. Also the Poltava region, Zaporizhzhia region, central Ukraine, our western regions, the regions in the South. Separate attention was given to the challenges in Mykolaiv and Odesa. There were also reports on the deployment of additional air defense capabilities – a comprehensive protection – delivered by military commanders, as well as a detailed discussion on the protection of energy facilities and specific communities. Additional resources are needed to ensure an adequate response to every challenge. We resolved these issues and fulfilled all requests from the heads of the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions first of all – requests for financial and other assistance," Zelensky said.

He noted that Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and other government officials visited Shostka in the Sumy region, where the situation is especially difficult, as well as other towns in the eastern regions. Therefore, the Staff meeting also reviewed decisions to support the local population.

"Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba reported on the inspection conducted in Odesa. There were also reports from the Minister of Internal Affairs, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, and the heads of Naftogaz and Ukrenergo. I gave clear instructions on electricity – on generation facilities and additional winter equipment. We are increasing our stocks of equipment," he said.

Zelensky added that clear tasks have also been set regarding gas. According to him, negotiations with international partners are ongoing, and the governments of the Netherlands and Norway have already expressed readiness to provide assistance and support to Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine