Val-D'or Mining Announces Shareholder Meeting Results And Option Grants
|Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer:
|Glenn J. Mullan
|Lead Director:
|Louis Doyle
|Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary:
|Rico De Vega
|Chief Operating Officer:
|Dr. C. Jens Zinke
|Vice President, Exploration:
|Michael Rosatelli
The Company's Board has granted incentive stock options to its directors and officers entitling the purchase of an aggregate 3,094,000 common shares at a per share price of $0.08 for a period of five years.
For additional information, please contact:
Glenn J. Mullan
2772 chemin Sullivan
Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 0B9
Tel.: 819-824-2808, x 204
Email: ...
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
SOURCE: Val-d'Or Mining Corporation
