Val-D'or Mining Announces Shareholder Meeting Results And Option Grants

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Val-d'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ) ("Val-d'Or Mining" or the "Company") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Val-d'Or, Québec, and by telephone conference, on October 3, 2025. At the Meeting, shareholders re-elected the five incumbent directors, being Louis Doyle, Deborah Honig, Glenn J. Mullan, Lukas Shewchuk and Dr. C. Jens Zinke, and also elected an nominee for election, Jimmy S.H. Lee, as the sixth director. Shareholders appointed McGovern Hurley LLP as Val-d'Or Mining's auditor for the ensuing year and approved amendments to the previously adopted 10% rolling stock option incentive plan. Finally shareholders approved (by an ordinary resolution by disinterested vote with Mr. Lee's shares being withheld from voting), the creation of Jimmy S.H. Lee as a control person of the Company. Following the Meeting, the Board reconstituted its Audit Committee and its Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee. The Board also appointed officers for the ensuing year as follows:

Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer: Glenn J. Mullan Lead Director: Louis Doyle Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary: Rico De Vega Chief Operating Officer: Dr. C. Jens Zinke Vice President, Exploration: Michael Rosatelli

The Company's Board has granted incentive stock options to its directors and officers entitling the purchase of an aggregate 3,094,000 common shares at a per share price of $0.08 for a period of five years.

For additional information, please contact:

Glenn J. Mullan

2772 chemin Sullivan

Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 0B9

Tel.: 819-824-2808, x 204

Email: ...

