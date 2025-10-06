Egypt: President El-Sisi Speaks With Tunisian President Kais Saied

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from President of the Republic of Tunisia, Kais Saied.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the Tunisian President expressed his greetings to President El-Sisi and the Egyptian people on the occasion of the fifty-second anniversary of the glorious Sixth of October victories.

President El-Sisi appreciated this kind gesture, stressing that the October victory embodies the importance of the unified Arab decision and reflects the values of sincere work and precise planning in achieving victory.

During their phone call, the two Presidents discussed bilateral relations, with President El-Sisi lauding the outcomes of the 18th session of the Joint Higher Committee, held in Cairo in September 2025. They also agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields, in line with the profound historical relations between the two countries. They also emphasized the need to intensify political consultations between them.

The call also focused on regional developments, particularly the situation in the Gaza Strip.

President El-Sisi reviewed Egypt's efforts to secure a ceasefire, begin implementing US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war, and capitalize on the international momentum supporting the recognition of the State of Palestine. The President reiterated that the main objective is the swift return to a peaceful political track conducive to the two-state solution, in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy.

President Saied expressed his great appreciation for Egypt's efforts and for President El-Sisi's role in halting the war, delivering humanitarian aid, and rejecting the displacement of Gaza's residents.

