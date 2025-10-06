From Compliance To Connectivity: ZEX PR WIRE Highlights Key Conversations From Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Day 1

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) From fintech innovation to trader education, Day 1 set the tone for global collaboration as the Forex Expo Podcast powered by ZEX PR WIRE captured exclusive conversations with industry leaders.

Dubai, UAE – October 6, 2025: The opening day of Forex Expo Dubai 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre drew an impressive 31,000+ attendees , 250+ exhibitors , and participants from over 60 countries , reaffirming the event's stature as one of the world's largest gatherings for forex and fintech professionals. The expo brought together brokers, fintech innovators, liquidity providers, and educators in an energetic convergence of technology and trading expertise.







The event, which has also applied for a Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a forex event, began with a dynamic mix of panel discussions, networking sessions, and keynote presentations. From exploring how artificial intelligence is reshaping trading ecosystems to analyzing cross-border payments and liquidity efficiency, Day 1 delivered insights into the future of financial markets.

As the Official Media and Podcast Partner , ZEX PR WIRE launched the first-ever Forex Expo Podcast , a content initiative designed to document real-time perspectives from global financial leaders. The podcast offered attendees and online audiences a front-row seat to candid conversations about innovation, regulation, and the evolution of trading.

Hosted by Lakshay Gupta , Product Engineer at ZEX PR WIRE and a seasoned podcast moderator, the Day 1 recordings featured seven distinguished guests representing major financial institutions and technology firms. Through these discussions, the ZEX PR WIRE team highlighted the human and strategic side of the forex industry - beyond charts and spreads - offering a narrative centered on leadership, adaptation, and transparency.







Throughout the day, the ZEX PR WIRE Podcast team engaged with key industry figures, each sharing perspectives on their organization's role in shaping modern finance.



Ahmad Khatib, Chief Business Development Officer, CFI Financial Group

discussed how brokerages are expanding regional access to trading through education, transparency, and advanced execution technology. His conversation underscored CFI's long-term focus on scaling responsibly in emerging markets.

Mitul Kapadia, Chief Operating Officer, Anax Capital

provided operational insights on risk management and technological agility. His segment emphasized how next-generation trading infrastructure must balance automation with human oversight to maintain trust and speed in execution.

Zain Ul Abideen, Market Analyst, CPT Markets

reflected on macroeconomic volatility, currency behavior, and trader psychology in a post-pandemic environment. He noted that while technology enables faster trades, education remains the foundation for consistent success.

Jaymes Payten, Chief Marketing Officer, GTCFX

explored how marketing within the trading space is evolving amid increasing regulation and shifting trader expectations. His discussion focused on authenticity - how transparent communication builds credibility among retail traders.

Razan Hilal, Market Analyst, FOREX

analyzed shifting retail trading dynamics, the rise of algorithmic participation, and how educational content drives smarter decision-making. Her views mirrored a wider industry sentiment that informed traders are empowered traders.

Afshin Setoudeh, Chief Marketing Officer, Traze

spoke about fintech disruption and how digital connectivity allows traders to access multi-asset platforms seamlessly. His commentary highlighted how integrations between forex, crypto, and digital payments are converging into a unified trading experience. Imane Al Halabi, Chief Compliance Officer, NCM Financials

emphasized that as the market scales globally, regulatory collaboration and ethical practice remain non-negotiable. Her insights brought focus to compliance, an area increasingly central to brokerage sustainability and investor confidence.

Together, these exchanges formed a snapshot of how industry leaders are navigating the intersection of innovation, regulation, and user trust - themes that resonated throughout the expo halls.

Beyond the podcast studio, recurring ideas echoed across Day 1 sessions and informal discussions.



Artificial intelligence and automation continued to dominate conversations, with many exhibitors showcasing tools that optimize liquidity management, data analytics, and trader performance.

Education and awareness emerged as parallel priorities, emphasizing that growth in trading participation must be balanced with knowledge-driven engagement.

The spotlight also turned toward cross-border fintech solutions - bridging emerging markets in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia - illustrating Dubai's role as a nexus for global financial connectivity.

These takeaways aligned seamlessly with the insights captured on the Forex Expo Podcast powered by ZEX PR WIRE, offering audiences a multidimensional understanding of how technology, transparency, and trust will define forex in the coming decade.

As Day 2 approaches, attendees anticipate deeper dives into institutional trading, AI-driven liquidity, and regional expansion strategies.



The ZEX PR WIRE Podcast team will continue its on-ground coverage, featuring conversations with more industry pioneers and executives, extending the dialogue that began on Day 1.

The complete Day 1 podcast series will soon be released across ZEX PR WIRE's official YouTube channel , as well as on Forex Expo Dubai's social media platforms , allowing global audiences to revisit the insights shared live on the floor.

ZEX PR WIRE is a global press release distribution and media communications platform that connects brands, projects, and thought leaders with journalists and audiences across finance, technology, and blockchain. As the Official Media & Podcast Partner of Forex Expo Dubai 2025 , ZEX PR WIRE continues to advance meaningful conversations that shape the industry's evolution.