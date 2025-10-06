J-AAR Acquires Civil Construction Division Of The Seegmiller Group, As The Seegmiller Group Charts New Path Forward

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Kitchener, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - J-AAR Limited, a family-owned construction company with locations in London and Cambridge, Ontario, has acquired the heavy civil road construction operations of The Seegmiller Group of Companies. This transition allows Seegmiller's construction employees to continue their work under J-AAR's leadership, contribute to ongoing regional projects, and benefit from the shared strengths, experience, and future collaboration opportunities between the two organizations.

"We are excited to welcome The Seegmiller's road building operations into J-AAR and continue delivering important infrastructure projects to the communities we serve," said Ryan Aarts, CEO of J-AAR. "Like Seegmiller, we are a family-owned business with a commitment to our people and local communities. We look forward to building on their legacy and collaborating together in ways that strengthen our industry and communities."

J-AAR is actively managing several infrastructure projects in Waterloo Region, including the new Dundee Roundabout, the Frederick Street reconstruction, and the new Cowan Recreation Centre on Huron Road.

"We have seen a lot of change in the industry in the last decade, and this transition positions The Seegmiller Group to align its businesses with opportunities that we see ahead," said Nora Seegmiller, President of The Seegmiller Group of Companies. "My dad, Tim, has always believed that our people are our most valuable assets. We are proud to share our team with a company as vibrant as J-AAR and feel this step helps ensure a strong, successful future for the teams and communities we serve."

Founded nearly a century ago, The Seegmiller Group is a fourth-generation, family-owned and led business that has been serving Ontario's construction and aggregate industries since 1927. While E&E Seegmiller is known as one of the region's most experienced full-service private construction companies, The Seegmiller Group will focus on new opportunities outside the civil road reconstruction industry, including aggregate supply, land development and specialized equipment repair.

"My family and I will continue to support J-AAR and are fully invested in the success of the civil construction operations now under their leadership," said Seegmiller. "We look forward to seeing the team thrive and continuing the legacy of excellence they've built in the communities we all serve."

The transaction is effective October 3, 2025, marking a new chapter for J-AAR as it takes on Seegmiller's civil construction operations, and for Seegmiller as it focuses on new opportunities. Both companies remain guided by family-led leadership and a shared commitment to people, projects, and communities.

ABOUT J-AAR:

J-AAR Limited is a family-owned Canadian construction company headquartered in London, Ontario. With over 500 team members across its civil infrastructure, structures, and materials divisions, J-AAR is dedicated to building infrastructure that strengthens communities. Guided by its core values: reaching our greatest potential, believing in others more than they believe in themselves, taking pride in keeping our word, embracing humility and positivity, and respect and care. J-AAR delivers projects with integrity, quality, and care.

ABOUT THE SEEGMILLER GROUP:

The Seegmiller Group is a family-owned and operated Canadian business with a diverse portfolio spanning aggregate processing, heavy and civil construction, land development, specialty equipment repair. With a legacy of nearly 100 years, the group is committed to innovation, operational excellence, and long-term value creation for its employees, partners, and communities. Guided by a culture of integrity and collaboration, The Seegmiller Group continues to adapt to new opportunities while maintaining a strong focus on sustainable growth and strategic investments.