Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong And Microsoft Partner On A National Satellite Media Tour (SMT) To Guide Consumers Through The End Of Windows 10 Support
With just days left, Microsoft is reminding consumers to upgrade to Windows 11, the most secure version of Windows yet. In addition to enhanced security, Windows 11 offers faster performance, smoother navigation, and built-in tools that make everyday tasks easier.
Here's how to prepare. Start by checking if the PC device has Windows 10 and can upgrade to Windows 11 at no extra cost. Simply go to Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update , and then select Check for updates .
If the PC device isn't eligible for an upgrade, there are more options. Consider purchasing a new Windows 11 or Copilot+ PC device, which can offer faster performance, more power, and the latest productivity and creativity features. Or personal users can enroll in the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program for $30, while businesses can subscribe for $61 per device, renewable annually for up to three years. And files, photos, and personalized settings can be transferred easily using Windows Backup.
With support for Windows 10 ending on October 14, 2025, consumers should act soon to benefit from Windows 11's stronger security, faster performance, and enhanced features and shouldn't wait until the last minute, but take the steps today to ensure their PC device stays secure, protected, and ready for what's next.
For more information and step-by-step guidance on upgrading current PC devices, moving to a new Windows 11 device, or enrolling in ESU, visit microsoft/windows/end-of-support .
