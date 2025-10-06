Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Host Eloise Stevens celebrating The Conversation’s Curious Kids win at the British Podcast Awards. Gemma Ware, CC BY-ND

The Conversation's Curious Kids Wins Best Kids Podcast At British Podcast Awards


2025-10-06 03:13:19
Author: Gemma Ware
(MENAFN- The Conversation) We're delighted that the Conversation's Curious Kids podcast won the Gold award in the Kids category at the British Podcast Awards on October 2 at an event in London.

Launched in April 2024, The Conversation's Curious Kids features primary school children from around the world posing questions to researchers, with the help of the show's host and producer Eloise Stevens.

We found out 'Do whales sneeze? ', 'Why is my dog so cute? ' and 'How high can I jump on the moon? ' Thanks to all the kids, their parents, and the researchers, who made the show so much fun (and educational).

The podcast, published in collaboration with FunKids radio, grew out of the popular series of Curious Kids articles on The Conversation where children send in questions and we find academics to answer them.

The show is available on Spotify , Apple Podcasts and YouTube , or wherever else you get your podcasts. For those with access to a Yoto player, The Conversation's Curious Kids is also available via the 'Discover' button on your Yoto app, under 'Podcasts for kids'.

And for any children out there with a question they'd like to put to an academic, you can question to ... or record it and send your question to us directly at funkidslive/curious . We'd love to hear from you!


The Conversation

MENAFN06102025000199003603ID1110158098


Institution:

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search