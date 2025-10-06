The Conversation's Curious Kids Wins Best Kids Podcast At British Podcast Awards
Launched in April 2024, The Conversation's Curious Kids features primary school children from around the world posing questions to researchers, with the help of the show's host and producer Eloise Stevens.
We found out 'Do whales sneeze? ', 'Why is my dog so cute? ' and 'How high can I jump on the moon? ' Thanks to all the kids, their parents, and the researchers, who made the show so much fun (and educational).
The podcast, published in collaboration with FunKids radio, grew out of the popular series of Curious Kids articles on The Conversation where children send in questions and we find academics to answer them.
The show is available on Spotify , Apple Podcasts and YouTube , or wherever else you get your podcasts. For those with access to a Yoto player, The Conversation's Curious Kids is also available via the 'Discover' button on your Yoto app, under 'Podcasts for kids'.
And for any children out there with a question they'd like to put to an academic, you can question to ... or record it and send your question to us directly at funkidslive/curious . We'd love to hear from you!
