Svyrydenko Meets Dutch PM To Discuss Joint Defense Production, Energy Resilience
“I met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof. I am grateful for the openness and sincerity of our conversation. Key topics included financial support, defense cooperation, and energy protection,” Svyrydenko wrote.
According to her, both sides share a common vision for the effective use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. She stressed that Russia must pay a high price for its aggression.
“Joint defense production is another important area of cooperation between our countries. Ukrainian weapons are the key to Europe's security,” Ukraine's Prime Minister noted.
Svyrydenko emphasized that the enemy is intensifying attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and aims to destroy domestic gas production to deprive Ukrainians of heat and light. Therefore, she said, special attention during the meeting was devoted to protecting and rebuilding this sector. Ensuring warmth and electricity in Ukrainian homes remains one of the government's priorities, she added.
“I was pleased to hear reassurances that the Netherlands' support for Ukraine's EU membership remains unwavering,” Svyrydenko added.Read also: Dutch PM arrives in Kyiv, honors fallen Ukrainian soldiers
As reported earlier, the Netherlands' Prime Minister Schoof said the EU countries and G7 members should share Belgium's legal and financial risks related to the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit.
Photo: Telegram / Yuliia Svyrydenko
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment