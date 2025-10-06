Svyrydenko Meets Dutch PM To Discuss Joint Defense Production, Energy Resilience

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“I met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof. I am grateful for the openness and sincerity of our conversation. Key topics included financial support, defense cooperation, and energy protection,” Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, both sides share a common vision for the effective use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. She stressed that Russia must pay a high price for its aggression.

“Joint defense production is another important area of cooperation between our countries. Ukrainian weapons are the key to Europe's security,” Ukraine's Prime Minister noted.

Svyrydenko emphasized that the enemy is intensifying attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and aims to destroy domestic gas production to deprive Ukrainians of heat and light. Therefore, she said, special attention during the meeting was devoted to protecting and rebuilding this sector. Ensuring warmth and electricity in Ukrainian homes remains one of the government's priorities, she added.

“I was pleased to hear reassurances that the Netherlands' support for Ukraine's EU membership remains unwavering,” Svyrydenko added.

Dutch PM arrives in Kyiv, honors fallen Ukrainian soldiers

As reported earlier, the Netherlands' Prime Minister Schoof said the EU countries and G7 members should share Belgium's legal and financial risks related to the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit.

Photo: Telegram / Yuliia Svyrydenko