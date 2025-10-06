Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt's Khaled El-Anany Elected UNESCO Director-General By Overwhelming Majority


2025-10-06 03:04:20
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Egypt on Monday announced the election of its candidate, Dr. Khaled El-Anany, as Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) by an overwhelming majority.
In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said El-Anany is the first Egyptian and Arab, and the second African, to assume the post, calling it a historic achievement that reflects Egypt's international standing and the strength of its foreign policy under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
El-Anany secured 55 out of 75 votes from the UNESCO Executive Board, the highest number ever received by a candidate in a competitive election for the post since the organization's founding in 1945, the statement added.
The ministry said the vote capped a 30-month diplomatic campaign led by the Foreign Ministry, in coordination with Egypt's permanent delegation to UNESCO, and supported by Arab and African blocs.
The campaign included outreach to member states, high-level visits to 65 countries between June 2023 and September 2025, and wide engagement with officials and civil society.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty, speaking at the Executive Board session, congratulated President El-Sisi, the Egyptian people, and Dr. El-Anany on this historic win, expressing confidence in his leadership and vision for the organization.
Abdelatty noted that El-Anany's election celebrates the rich cultural and intellectual contributions of Egypt, the Arab world, and Africa, and reflects global confidence in Egypt's diplomatic efforts.
He also called on UNESCO member states to enhance joint efforts to protect heritage, promote science, and foster peace and coexistence among civilizations. (end)
