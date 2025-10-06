403
Kuwait Army Chief Of Staff, UAE Counterpart Visit Exhibition, Coast Guard Base
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Army, Major Gen. Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and his United Arab Emirates counterpart, Major Gen. Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nahyan visited Sabah Al-Ahmad Coast Guard Base, and the Ahmad Al-Jaber Oil and Gas Exhibition of the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) in Ahmadi City, Monday.
The visit took place on the sidelines of the meeting between both Deputy Chiefs of Staff and Al-Ahmadi Governor Sheikh Humoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, discussing topics of mutual interest, according to a statement by the Kuwaiti Army.
On the other hand, the Army stated that the visit to the Coast Guard Base aims to enhance military and security cooperation and exchange expertise between the armed forces of both countries, contributing to the security and stability of the region.
Accompanying the visit was UAE Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Matar Hamed Al-Neyadi, and senior commanding officers from both sides. (end)
