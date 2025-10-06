Shailene Woodley On Challenges Of Portraying Janis Joplin In Upcoming Biopic

Actress Shailene Woodley has revealed that stepping into the shoes of legendary rock icon Janis Joplin for her upcoming biopic Janis Joplin: Get It While You Can has been both inspiring and intimidating. The 33-year-old star, who will also produce the film, admitted that singing for the role has been one of her most challenging artistic experiences yet, reported People.

"Singing is very scary. It's very vulnerable," said the Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe-nominated actress, describing how deeply personal and emotionally demanding the process has been.

The long-awaited project, which has been in development for several years, received a boost last year when it was granted California's film tax credit, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter in September 2024. The film will chronicle the life and career of Janis Joplin, the iconic rock and blues singer who died at the age of 27 in 1970.

Woodley expressed her excitement about the project, saying in an earlier statement, "I have a feeling Janis would be smiling ear to ear, zipping down the PCH in her psychedelic Porsche knowing her story is bringing opportunities and funding to the city and people that held so much significance to her."

Speaking on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Woodley shared that the film has been in the making for nearly seven years. "She's such a groovy chick, man. She really brought the light to this planet in a really singular way," she told Fallon, adding that the production has access to authentic clothing from Joplin's era, "We have the outfits. Everything."

Woodley is currently collaborating with musician and producer Linda Perry, best known as the lead singer of 4 Non Blondes, on the Joplin-based feature. "Linda is an incredible songwriter, singer and music producer, and we've been working very closely for a few years now," the actress said, praising Perry's creative input on the film.

While no release date has been announced, Janis Joplin: Get It While You Can promises to offer an intimate look at the life, struggles, and enduring influence of one of America's most celebrated rock legends.

Actors who have previously been attached to Joplin biopics that never came to fruition before Woodley's project include Amy Adams, Zooey Deschanel, Pink, Melissa Etheridge, Brittany Murphy and Renee Zellweger, according to People.