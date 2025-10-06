New Memecoin Captainpepe Sees Rapid Growth, Reaching The $3 Million Mark In Its Early Presale Phase

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The memecoin world, often a chaotic battlefield of hype and volatility, is now witnessing the rise of a new hero. CaptainPepe , a meme-fueled crypto project styled after Marvel's iconic super-soldier, has stormed onto the scene with a presale that has defied all expectations. What was initially projected to be a modest $1M raise exploded into a viral phenomenon, pulling in over $500K in its first hour, crossing the $1M mark within 24 hours, and has now soared past an incredible $3M from a growing army of supporters worldwide.









This groundswell of support signals a clear demand for something more than just another joke token; it's a vote of confidence in a project aiming to give memecoins a purpose.

Filling a Critical Gap in the Meme Market

For years, tokens like Dogecoin and Pepe Coin have paved the way for meme culture in crypto, proving that community and humor can drive massive market caps. However, the space has long been criticized for its lack of substance. Traders, especially retail investors and "degens," are often left navigating a minefield of rug pulls, fleeting momentum, and projects with no real-world utility beyond the initial hype. The fun often ends abruptly, leaving many holding worthless bags.

CaptainPepe was conceived to break this destructive cycle. It's a project built on the idea that a memecoin can be both entertaining and functional. By merging the infectious energy of meme culture with practical DeFi features like high-yield staking and AI-powered analytical tools, CaptainPepe is building an ecosystem designed not for a short-lived pump, but for sustainable, long-term growth.

Introducing CaptainPepe: The Meme Avenger

CaptainPepe isn't“just another meme coin.” It presents itself as The Meme Avenger-a symbol of defiance against market manipulation and a champion for the everyday trader. Built on the secure and robust Ethereum network, CaptainPepe unites the universal language of memes with the strategic power of decentralized finance and artificial intelligence.

Its mission is clear and ambitious: to lead a new meme revolution, challenge the dominance of established players like $PEPE, and arm its community, the "Cape Crew", with the firepower needed to navigate the crypto battlefield successfully. The narrative is simple: CaptainPepe fights against the villains of the crypto world, scams, FUD, and manipulative whales, using its token, $CAPE, as its Vibranium shield.

The Ecosystem: A Superhero's Arsenal

At the heart of CaptainPepe's value proposition is an ecosystem of powerful tools, each designed to give the $CAPE army a distinct advantage:



Stark's Vault: This is the project's high-yield staking platform. Holders can lock their $CAPE tokens to earn formidable rewards, with APYs launching as high as 300%. It's designed to reward long-term believers and create what the project calls“Thor-strong stability” for the token's price.

War Room Alpha: Leveraging AI, this tool provides the community with actionable market intelligence. It's like having a strategic command center offering AI-driven trading calls, whale tracking to monitor large transactions, and a "memecoin sniper" to identify emerging opportunities before they go mainstream. Cape's Shield (Market Defender): This feature acts as a real-time defense system, providing signals and tactics to help holders protect their investments from market volatility and“whale-slaying” strategies. An exclusive alpha channel for the Cape Crew ensures the most valuable insights are shared with loyal community members.



Tokenomics Built for the Long Haul

CaptainPepe's structure is built on a foundation of transparency and sustainability. With a total supply of 6 billion $CAPE tokens, the allocation is strategically planned to foster community growth and project stability:



40% Presale Allocation: To build a strong foundation with early backers.

25% Staking Rewards: A massive allocation dedicated to rewarding "diamond hands" and encouraging long-term holding.

15% Liquidity Pool: To ensure stable and healthy trading on exchanges, with liquidity locked.

12% Marketing & Crew: To expand the project's reach and recruit more members to the Cape Crew. 8% Captain's Reserve: For strategic, long-term ecosystem development and future partnerships.



To further build trust, the project has renounced ownership of the contract and completed a full security audit with SolidProof , ensuring that the platform is secure for all participants.

A CaptainPepe Presale That Became a Movement

The viral momentum of the CaptainPepe presale has become one of the most compelling stories in the meme sector this year. The numbers speak for themselves:



$500,000 raised in the first hour.

$1,000,000 raised within 24 hours. Over $3,000,000 raised to date.



This overwhelming response, which dwarfed the initial $1M goal, highlights the community's deep trust in the project's vision. While the original $PEPE token relied almost entirely on viral hype, CaptainPepe has demonstrated that fusing that same cultural energy with genuine utility is a far more powerful formula. With staking rewards to incentivize holding and AI intelligence to provide a trading edge, CaptainPepe isn't just positioned to rival its predecessors-it's built to lead the next evolution of meme-based assets.

The Roadmap to Glory

The mission is already well underway. The CaptainPepe roadmap outlines a clear path forward:



Presale & community expansion

CEX & DEX listings

Staking launch & rewards

Meme contests & viral campaigns AI tool enhancements & partnerships



How to Join the CaptainPepe Mission

The CaptainPep presale is currently live, offering an opportunity to join the Meme Avenger's army before the token lists on major exchanges.

To participate:

Connect your crypto wallet at the CaptainPepe official website.Purchase $CAPE using ETH, BNB or USDT.Prepare to join the mission and become part of the Cape Crew.

A New Standard for Memecoins

CaptainPepe is proving to be more than a memecoin, it's a movement. With the brute force of AI intelligence, the stability of a robust staking system, and the backing of a $3 million-strong community, the project is actively redefining what a memecoin can and should be. As the Meme Avenger's mission continues to unfold, the only question that remains is: will you join the takeover, or will you watch the revolution from the sidelines?

CaptainPepe Presale Live Now:

About CaptainPepe

CaptainPepe ($CAPE) is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency project built on Ethereum. Designed to combine humor, community, and cutting-edge DeFi tools, CaptainPepe empowers holders with staking, AI trading signals, and anti-whale strategies. With a mission to lead the meme revolution, CaptainPepe unites entertainment with real-world utility.

Follow CaptainPepe ($CAPE) for ongoing updates and community engagement here: Website | X | Telegram | Youtube | Instagram

Media Contact:

Contact person: Tim McGrath

Email: ...

Website:

