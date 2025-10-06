Kuehn Law Encourages Investors Of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. To Contact Law Firm
According to a federal securities lawsuit, Chipotle insiders caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (1) Chipotle's portion sizes were inconsistent and left many customers dissatisfied with the Company's offerings; (2) in order to address the issue and retain customer loyalty, the Company would have to ensure more generous portion sizes, which would increase cost of sales; and (3) as a result, statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
If you currently own CMG and purchased prior to February 8, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here , by email at ... or call (833) 672-0814. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.
