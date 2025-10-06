Custom Apparel Pioneer Accelerates Growth With Kornit Atlas MAX POLY To Replace Screen Printing In Sportswear
Printeez, headquartered in Quebec, service brands, creators, franchises, and sports teams across North America. Specializing in polyester and blended blanks, the company delivers vibrant apparel for professional sports, nonprofits, and top eCommerce sites without minimum order constraints. Its on-demand infrastructure enables rapid order-to-delivery, scalability, and retail-grade quality at speed.
Following its initial investment in two Atlas MAX POLY systems earlier this year, Printeez has now expanded to four – virtually eliminating reliance on traditional screen printing. With Kornit at the center of its production, Printeez is cutting labor costs, reducing manual steps, and accelerating turnaround for customers.
“Printeez was born out of a passion to disrupt and transform the future of the apparel industry,” said Shawn Sckoropad, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Printeez.“Our mission is to build a true retail-grade print-on-demand solution for individuals and major brands alike. Kornit gives us the technology to realize this vision. Together, we're building our US-based production facility and scaling our platform to serve more than 10,000 users.”
“The sports and apparel industry is under tremendous pressure to deliver rapid turnaround with a retail-like experience,” said Ilan Elad, President of the Americas at Kornit Digital.“Too often, they remain tied to outdated screen technology. With Kornit, companies like Printeez are meeting demand with the speed, customization, and quality today's market requires – especially in the growing sportswear segment where polyester dominates.”
He continued,“We're proud to support young entrepreneurs and family-based businesses like Printeez focusing on quality and quick turnaround. Together we're streamlining labor costs and more quickly achieving their vision of becoming THE premium platform for modern brands.”
Discover how Kornit Atlas MAX POLY is helping businesses like Printeez, Inc. transform their apparel production capabilities.
About Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit .
