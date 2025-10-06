Nomination Process Begins For Four Rajya Sabha Seats From J & K

Election Commission Of India

Srinagar- The nomination process for four Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu & Kashmir began on Monday with the issuance of three separate notifications by the Election Commission of India (ECI), outlining the timetable for the polls.

The notifications were issued after the President of India called upon the elected members of the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir to elect members to the Upper House of Parliament.

According to the notifications issued by the Election Commission of India, the poll body announced that October 13, 2025, is the last date for filing nominations, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 14.

Candidates can withdraw their nomination forms until October 16, the poll body stated.

The ECI has fixed October 24, 2025, as the date on which polling shall take place, if necessary, with counting scheduled for the same day.

Three separate elections are being held for the four seats. While two separate elections will be conducted for the first and second seats, a combined election will be held for the remaining two seats.

The National Conference-Congress alliance is expected to comfortably secure three seats, while the BJP is in a strong position to win the fourth.