Russian Intercepts 251 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

In a statement, the Ministry said that air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 251 Ukrainian drones, and that its forces shot down 40 of them over Crimea, in addition to 62 over the Black Sea. Dozens of additional drones were shot down over the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

For its part, Ukrainian forces announced carrying out strikes targeting Russian oil refineries and other energy facilities.

Since the outbreak of the war in February 2022, Russia and Ukraine have issued near-daily reports claiming to have repelled attacks by the other side. Due to the conditions of the ongoing conflict, these claims cannot be independently verified.

