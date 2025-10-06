Russian Intercepts 251 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
In a statement, the Ministry said that air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 251 Ukrainian drones, and that its forces shot down 40 of them over Crimea, in addition to 62 over the Black Sea. Dozens of additional drones were shot down over the Kursk and Belgorod regions.
For its part, Ukrainian forces announced carrying out strikes targeting Russian oil refineries and other energy facilities.
Since the outbreak of the war in February 2022, Russia and Ukraine have issued near-daily reports claiming to have repelled attacks by the other side. Due to the conditions of the ongoing conflict, these claims cannot be independently verified.air defense systems shot down Ukrainian drones
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment