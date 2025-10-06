Hamas Rejects Claims Of Disarmament Deal In Gaza Peace Talks

Hamas has rejected reports claiming the group agreed to disarm as part of a U.S.-backed peace initiative for Gaza, calling the claims“false and politically motivated.”

According to Russia's TASS news agency, on Sunday, October 5, senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi dismissed the reports, saying they were intended“to weaken Hamas's position and mislead public opinion.”

In a statement published on its official Telegram channel, Hamas said Mardawi“completely rejects all false claims of progress in ceasefire talks or any discussion of disarmament.” The group reiterated that its armed resistance remains a core principle and non-negotiable.

The White House unveiled a 20-point plan on September 29 aimed at resolving the Gaza conflict. The proposal includes establishing an interim international administration to govern Gaza and deploying foreign stabilization forces to maintain security and oversee reconstruction.

Israel has welcomed the plan, viewing it as an opportunity to stabilize the region and facilitate a hostage release framework. Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Egypt, are expected to begin in Cairo on October 6.

Hamas officials insist that any agreement must include the full lifting of the Gaza blockade and recognition of Palestinian sovereignty, rejecting what they describe as“foreign-imposed solutions.”

Regional analysts say Hamas's swift denial reflects deep mistrust toward Washington's role and concerns that the proposed framework could sideline Palestinian self-determination.

Diplomatic observers note that while Egypt's mediation may revive dialogue, deep political divides and security concerns continue to hinder any lasting breakthrough in the Gaza peace process.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram