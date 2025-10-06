Ryanair Cuts Hundreds Of Flights In Germany
Ryanair, one of Europe's largest low-cost airlines, has announced the cancellation of hundreds of flights in Germany, Azernews reports, citing Bild.
The reductions will affect the last three weeks of November, the first two weeks of December, and the last three weeks of January. However, the airline's schedule for the Christmas holiday period remains unchanged for now. Some route restrictions may extend until March 2026.
The biggest cuts will be at Memmingen Airport, where 27 weekly flights are being canceled. Overall, Ryanair plans to reduce its flight frequency by 4% in November, 6% in December, and a significant 30% in January. In Berlin, only 170 of the 246 flights scheduled for January will operate, and Cologne airport will see 44 routes removed from the schedule.
Ryanair attributes the cutbacks to the high airport and security fees in Germany. Dara Brady, Ryanair's Chief Sales Officer, previously warned that without a revision of the current tax policies by the German government, further restrictions would be unavoidable.
Aviation experts warn that Ryanair's decision could weaken competition in Germany's air transport sector and potentially lead to higher ticket prices. Following Ryanair, WizzAir has also reduced its flight frequency in Germany for the winter season.
