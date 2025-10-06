PM Modi Extends Birthday Wishes To Jitan Ram Manjhi, Praises His Efforts To Strengthen MSME
Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote:“Best wishes to Union Minister Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi Ji on his birthday. He has distinguished himself by serving the poor and marginalised sections of society. He is making exceptional efforts to strengthen the MSME sector, which is essential to building a Viksit Bharat. Praying for his long and healthy life.”
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings on X, highlighting Manjhi's contributions to India's economic development through his work in the MSME sector:
“Heartfelt birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri @jitanrmanjhi Ji. Under the leadership of Modi Ji, you are continuously providing momentum to micro, small, and medium enterprises and contributing to the creation of a self-reliant and developed India. I pray to God for your excellent health and long life.”
Several other senior leaders and Cabinet colleagues joined in to wish Manjhi on his special day.
External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar posted:“Wishing my Cabinet colleague Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi Ji a happy birthday. I pray to God for your good health and long life.”
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also joined in extending birthday wishes. He wrote:“To my colleague in the Union Cabinet, Shri @jitanrmanjhi ji, heartfelt birthday wishes. I pray to God for your excellent health, long life, and a blissful life.”
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also shared his wishes, posting:“Heartiest birthday greetings to Hon'ble Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi ji! Wishing you a long life and good health!”
Manjhi, a prominent Dalit leader and the founder of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), was inducted into the Union Cabinet in 2024. He currently holds the portfolio of Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, a sector seen as critical for employment generation and grassroots economic growth.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment