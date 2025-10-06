Sonam Kapoor Wishes Vayu's 'Favourite Storyteller, Funnest Uncle' Karan Boolani On B'day
Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of Vayu and Karan from a vacation. In the image, the two are sitting on a cushioned wooden bench. Karan sports a casual look as he was dressed in a striped shirt and dark shorts. Vayu looks adorable in a colorful cap, a navy blue top, and shorts.
“Happy happy Birthday to Vayu's favourite storyteller, friend and funnest uncle. @karanboolani we love you,” Sonam wrote as the caption.
Karan is married to Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor. They were dating for 12 years and got married in an intimate setting in 2021.
Sonam, who is rumored to be expecting her secon child, had earlier penned a birthday note for her best friend Shehla Khan, whom she tagged as her 'chosen family' and said that may they find each other in 'every lifetime.'
For the caption, Sonam penned:“To my best friend . My chosen family. Love you so much. I don't know what I'd do without your unconditional support and love.”
She added:“May we always find each other shehlu in every lifetime I want you as my best friend. Happy happy birthday. I wish you love happiness and peace. Strength you have in buckets. And thank you for lending it to me whenever I need it.”
Sonam tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony in May 2018, after being in a relationship for several years. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named Vayu, in August 2022.
She was last seen in the film Blind in 2023. The crime thriller was directed by Shome Makhija. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. Blind, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment