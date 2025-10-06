Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
At Least 20 Injured In Yemen Drone Attack On Southern Israeli City Of Eilat

At Least 20 Injured In Yemen Drone Attack On Southern Israeli City Of Eilat


2025-10-06 12:03:54
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Oct 6 (NNN-MA'AN) – At Least 20 Injured, In Yemen Drone Attack On Southern Israeli City Of Eilat, late last night, the second attack in a day, the Israeli military said, adding that, the unmanned aircraft was likely intercepted.

“Following the sirens that sounded regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in the area of Eilat, a UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) that was launched from Yemen was likely intercepted by the IAF (Israel Air Force),” the military said in a statement. It added that, the sirens were triggered due to the risk of falling shrapnel from the interception.

Police said in a statement that, officers were searching the area for casualties.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis.

Earlier in the day, Houthi forces fired a missile towards central Israel before dawn, claiming it targeted“sensitive sites.” The Israeli military said the missile was intercepted by its air defences.– NNN-MA'AN

