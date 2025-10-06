At Least 20 Injured In Yemen Drone Attack On Southern Israeli City Of Eilat
“Following the sirens that sounded regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in the area of Eilat, a UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) that was launched from Yemen was likely intercepted by the IAF (Israel Air Force),” the military said in a statement. It added that, the sirens were triggered due to the risk of falling shrapnel from the interception.
Police said in a statement that, officers were searching the area for casualties.
There was no immediate comment from the Houthis.
Earlier in the day, Houthi forces fired a missile towards central Israel before dawn, claiming it targeted“sensitive sites.” The Israeli military said the missile was intercepted by its air defences.– NNN-MA'AN
