In Zaporizhzhia, Russian Army Damages 18 High-Rise Buildings And 24 Private Houses At Night

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

“18 high-rise buildings and 24 private houses, as well as 7 non-residential premises, were damaged in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a nighttime enemy attack. Specialists are working on site,” Fedorov said.

According to him, water supply has been restored to 44,900 users in the Khortytsia district.

As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy launched at least 10 strikes with drones and KAB missiles on Zaporizhzhi , and some areas are without electricity and water.

