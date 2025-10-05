Prime Minister Honors Teachers, Announces Expanded Support Programs

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday sponsored the Ministry of Education's annual ceremony marking World Teachers' Day, during which a group of teachers and school principals were honored in recognition of their contributions to advancing education.In remarks delivered at the ceremony, Minister of Education Azmi Mahafzah paid tribute to teachers' pivotal role in nation-building, instilling values, and shaping future generations. He underlined the ministry's commitment to supporting educators under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II.Mahafzah detailed a series of government-backed initiatives introduced to improve teachers' welfare. These include the allocation of land plots at half price across the Kingdom, disbursement of emergency loans, and an increase in the royal grant for teachers' children in higher education from five percent to ten percent. He added that five percent of the Student Support Fund's grants and loans will be reserved for children of university teachers, while Hajj mission allocations for teachers have doubled from 60 to 120.He also highlighted measures to enhance teachers' clubs and services nationwide, as well as ongoing training and professional development programs aimed at empowering and motivating educators. He underscored that teacher training, curriculum development, and improved school environments remain top priorities to ensure a qualitative shift in the education sector.Mahafzah pointed to progress in expanding kindergarten programs, advancing inclusive education, and reforming the General Secondary Education Examination to better measure skills. He also noted the expansion of vocational and technical education programs aligned with labor market demands.He stressed that while global educational models shift toward creativity, critical thinking, and digital learning, teachers remain at the heart of reform efforts as drivers of change and leaders of the educational process.The ceremony, held at the Royal Cultural Center, featured artistic performances, a video titled Window of Giving showcasing teachers' impact on students, and a song dedicated to teachers. It was attended by ministers, officials, and members of the educational community.