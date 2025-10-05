403
Trump Considers Visit to S. Korea Before APEC Summit
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a late-October trip to South Korea, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, according to media, which cited unnamed diplomatic and political sources on Saturday.
Trump may engage in bilateral talks with officials from South Korea and China prior to the summit's opening, and could depart before the main sessions commence in Gyeongju, scheduled for Oct. 31–Nov. 1.
“President Trump is expected to arrive on Oct. 29 and visit Gyeongju,” a ruling party official told media in a phone interview. “However, his schedule has yet to be finalized and is still being coordinated between South Korea and the US.”
Before the possible South Korea stop, Trump is slated to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Malaysia from Oct. 26 to 28, with a subsequent visit to Japan also on the table, according to diplomatic sources.
Following his visit to Japan, Trump is expected to arrive in South Korea, though possibly for just a single day.
“As for when he will depart after arriving on the 29th, nothing has been confirmed at this point,” a government official said.
According to earlier remarks from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to hold a brief "pull-aside" meeting while in South Korea later this month.
Meanwhile, speculation of a potential encounter between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was dismissed.
A ruling party official told media there was no indication of such a meeting occurring during the APEC event.
