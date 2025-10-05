Teachers In Frontline Areas To Receive Increased Monthly Bonus PM Svyrydenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“During the war, when the enemy is trying to destroy us and our future, the work of Ukrainian teachers is more important than ever - it's about educating the next generations who will continue to build our country. At the same time, this work has never been so difficult - especially under shelling in frontline areas,” Svyrydenko noted.

According to her, from now on, teachers in frontline territories will receive an increased monthly payment of 4,000 hryvnias (after paying taxes).

The government decision, adopted at a cabinet meeting, applies to 25,000 teachers working across 84 communities in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions.

Funds will be credited in October - covering the period from September 1, 2025.

The 2026 state budget also provides for a 50% salary increase for teaching staff.

Svyrydenko announced these and other support measures while addressing teachers participating in the national Global Teacher Prize Ukraine - ten educators from different regions of the country.

The Prime Minister thanked them for an open dialogue and willingness to share questions and suggestions.

She also wished educators happy Teacher's Day, expressing gratitude to everyone who teaches and dedicates themselves to their students.

“The fact that our teachers stay with the children and continue to teach despite constant air raids and shelling, introducing new approaches - this is an example of great responsibility and love for their work and their students. The government's task is to stand by them and provide support - and that's what we're doing,” Svyrydenko assured.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science, an additional 5,200-hryvnia payment (before paying taxes) will be provided for teachers working under adverse conditions - those who teach in person or in hybrid formats in schools located in frontline areas.

The amount of the payment depends on workload: for teachers working more than a full-time rate, the bonus will increase proportionally.

The payment will be calculated starting from September 1, 2025, with teachers to receive it in October, covering two months.

The state budget has allocated additionally 372.3 million hryvnias to ensure these payments through the end of the current year.

In total, 25,735 teachers (covering 29,342.3 full-time positions) will receive the increased bonus.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine celebrates Education Workers' Day (Teacher's Day) on October 5. The holiday was established by Presidential Decree No. 513/94 'On Education Workers' Day' on September 11, 1994, and is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of October.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine