U.S. Tamil Diaspora Urges International Review Of The Tamil Question Under UN Decolonization Principles

EINPresswire/ -- U.S. Tamil Diaspora Urges International Review of the Tamil Question Under UN Decolonization PrinciplesThe U.S. Tamil Diaspora has issued a statement encouraging the United Nations, European Union, and other democratic nations to examine the situation of Tamils in Sri Lanka within the framework of the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 1514 (1960) — the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples.According to the organization, this approach could provide an internationally recognized basis for reviewing the political and human rights situation in Sri Lanka’s Northern and Eastern regions.Historical BackgroundThe Tamil community in Sri Lanka traces its statehood to the former Tamil Kingdom that existed in the North and East of the island until 1619, when it was conquered by Portuguese colonial forces.Subsequent Dutch and British administrations unified the Tamil and Sinhala territories under one colonial system. When the United Kingdom granted independence to Ceylon in 1948, the newly created state encompassed both populations under a single central government.Members of the U.S. Tamil Diaspora note that this political structure has since been a source of long-standing ethnic and regional tensions. Various reports and studies over the decades have cited concerns about equal representation, land administration, and security presence in the Tamil-majority areas.UN Framework on DecolonizationAdopted in 1960, UN General Assembly Resolution 1514 (XV) declares that “all peoples have the right to self-determination.”The U.S. Tamil Diaspora believes that this principle remains relevant in addressing the historical and administrative context of Sri Lanka’s governance structure following independence.The organization emphasizes that applying international legal frameworks such as the UN Decolonization Declaration may help advance discussions on peaceful coexistence, equality, and accountability within Sri Lanka.Reference to UN Human Rights Council ResolutionThe most recent UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution on Sri Lanka, adopted in October 2025, recognizes that human rights concerns continue to exist.According to the U.S. Tamil Diaspora, these ongoing issues reflect the need for further review by international bodies to ensure that reconciliation and development initiatives address the root causes of long-term grievances.U.S. Tamil Diaspora Recommendations1. In its statement, the U.S. Tamil Diaspora proposes the following areas for international consideration:2. Review of the Tamil question under UN General Assembly Resolution 1514 (1960).3. Exploration of a UN-led mechanism for dialogue on self-governance and regional development.4.Continued international support for accountability and transparency regarding wartime and post-war events.5.Advocacy for demilitarization and resettlement assistance in affected areas.6.Encouragement of political reforms that strengthen equal participation and regional autonomy.Statement on Conduct and RepresentationThe organization reiterated that it does not support violent or destructive demonstrations and urges Tamils worldwide to present their case through lawful, diplomatic, and peaceful channels.“The world today recognizes the pain and resilience of the Tamil people,” the statement read. “We must continue to engage constructively, with professionalism and dignity, to seek durable solutions through international law and cooperation.”About U.S. Tamil DiasporaThe U.S. Tamil Diaspora is a community-based organization representing Tamil Americans and Tamil-origin professionals across the United States.It promotes awareness of human rights, justice, and reconciliation in Sri Lanka through educational outreach, advocacy, and collaboration with international institutions.

