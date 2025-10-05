AAP Punjab Announces Office-Bearers For Nasha Mukti Morcha

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 5 (IANS) Reaffirming its commitment to freeing Punjab from the curse of drugs, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Sunday announced new office-bearers of the Nasha Mukti Morcha under its 'Yudh Nashiyan Virudh' (war against drugs campaign).

The newly appointed office-bearers will play a crucial role across the state in spreading awareness about the harmful effects of drugs, helping victims reach de-addiction centres, and ensuring strict enforcement of anti-drug laws implemented by the government.

AAP President Aman Arora congratulated the newly appointed office-bearers on their new responsibilities.

In a statement, Arora said:“I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the new office-bearers of the Nasha Mukti Morcha. Your appointment marks a very important step in our mission to save Punjab from clutches of drugs.

“The menace of drugs has gravely harmed our youth and our society. Our fight against it has now entered a new phase. Your work is not only to coordinate with the administration but also to spread awareness among people, assist de-addiction centres, and stand by the affected families.

“I have complete faith that with your dedication and commitment, we will definitely achieve our goal of making Punjab a drug-free state.”

He further said these appointments will give a new direction to the anti-drug campaign and that AAP will continue to advance its agenda of building a healthy and prosperous society in Punjab with even greater strength.

Meanwhile, continuing the war against drugs“Yudh Nashian Virudh” to eradicate drug menace consecutively for the 218th day, Punjab Police conducted raids at 313 locations on Sunday leading to the arrest of 82 drug smugglers after registration of 62 first information reports (FIRs) across the state.

With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached to 31,972 in 218 days. The raids have resulted in recovery of 3.9 kg heroin, 67 kg poppy husk, 660 intoxicant tablets and capsules and Rs 41,640 drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.