World leaders, admirers mourn death of Jane Goodall
(MENAFN) World figures, colleagues, and admirers expressed their sorrow on Thursday following the death of renowned primatologist Jane Goodall, who passed away at the age of 91, as reported by her institute.
Goodall dedicated her life to studying chimpanzees and other great apes, becoming an influential advocate for primates and global conservation. Her research challenged long-held beliefs, such as the notion that primates are strictly vegetarian and that only humans use tools.
According to the institute, she died peacefully in her sleep from natural causes while on a speaking tour in Los Angeles, sparking tributes from across the globe.
“Jane Goodall had a remarkable ability to inspire us to connect with the natural wonders of our world, and her groundbreaking work on primates and the importance of conservation opened doors for generations of women in science,” former US President Barack Obama said on social media. Referring to his wife, he added: “Michelle and I are thinking of all those who loved and admired her.”
Prince William of Britain described Goodall as “an extraordinary voice” the world has lost. “Her boundless curiosity, compassion and pioneering spirit transformed our understanding of the natural world. She challenged us all to make a difference and inspired me and countless others to work to protect our planet. Jane Goodall made a difference,” he wrote in a statement.
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan honored Goodall as “a friend of Tanzania,” highlighting her decades of pioneering research at Gombe National Park, which was established in 1968. “With great sorrow, I have received the news of the passing of Dr. Jane Goodall,” she said on social media, referring to her as “a renowned zoologist, primatologist, researcher and a friend of Tanzania.”
