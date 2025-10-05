403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Papua New Guinea considers age restrictions for social media platforms
(MENAFN) Papua New Guinea is considering introducing age limits for social media use in the country, according to reports. The government plans to present a proposed social media law to parliament later this month following Cabinet approval.
Under the Social Media Policy 2025, users aged 14 and older would need to register for a SevisPass digital ID before accessing platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and X. Authorities say the initiative aims to combat misinformation, online scams, and abusive behavior.
“We are in early discussions with Meta on enforcing age verification as a start,” Steven Matainaho, the country’s information and communications technology department secretary, said.
However, the proposed regulations have sparked public concern over potential restrictions on information and fears of censorship. Transparency International activist Yuambari Haihuie emphasized that safer online environments should be achieved through education and media literacy rather than government-imposed limits. “Social media is the modern public space … this thinking needs to change,” he said.
The move mirrors actions taken by neighboring Australia, which enacted a law last November preventing children from accessing social media. New regulations there will take effect at the end of the year, prohibiting anyone aged 16 or younger from using platforms including TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, and X.
Under the Social Media Policy 2025, users aged 14 and older would need to register for a SevisPass digital ID before accessing platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and X. Authorities say the initiative aims to combat misinformation, online scams, and abusive behavior.
“We are in early discussions with Meta on enforcing age verification as a start,” Steven Matainaho, the country’s information and communications technology department secretary, said.
However, the proposed regulations have sparked public concern over potential restrictions on information and fears of censorship. Transparency International activist Yuambari Haihuie emphasized that safer online environments should be achieved through education and media literacy rather than government-imposed limits. “Social media is the modern public space … this thinking needs to change,” he said.
The move mirrors actions taken by neighboring Australia, which enacted a law last November preventing children from accessing social media. New regulations there will take effect at the end of the year, prohibiting anyone aged 16 or younger from using platforms including TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, and X.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment