Blending the Beauty of Art with the Nobility of Humanity: Saudi International Artist Shalimar Sharbatly — A Journey of Creativity that Transcended the Canvas into the World of Moving Art
(MENAFN- Global Advertising) From her earliest steps into the world of art, Saudi artist Shalimar Sharbatly succeeded in leaving a distinctive mark on both the local and global art scenes, becoming one of the most prominent figures in abstract art in Saudi Arabia and the Arab world. Her passion for painting began in childhood, allowing her to build a strong foundation in modern Saudi art — a foundation that quickly evolved into an international journey filled with innovation and achievement.
The Artistic Beginnings: Cairo Exhibition 1988 — The Turning Point
Shalimar Sharbatly’s artistic journey began at the age of sixteen when she held her first exhibition in Cairo in 1988, an event that became the cornerstone of her career. The exhibition attracted leading literary and artistic figures such as Salah Taher and Farouk Goweda, who helped bring her early talent to the spotlight and establish her presence in the art world.
From that point, her career took on an international dimension, with participations in prestigious exhibitions such as Montmartre in Paris and Marbella in Spain, presenting abstract art infused with Saudi spirit and a global sensibility that captivated both critics and art lovers alike.
A Multi-Dimensional Artist with Cross-Cultural Influence
Shalimar Sharbatly did not confine her creativity to traditional galleries; she brought art into public spaces and unconventional mediums, becoming the first Saudi artist to introduce fine art into the world of automobiles.
In 2009, she collaborated with renowned international artists such as Omar El-Nagdi and Juan Ramirez, holding exhibitions in Jeddah, Marrakech, and Madrid, where she demonstrated a unique ability to fuse diverse cultures into harmonious, vibrant works of art.
She was also commissioned to create large-scale murals across Jeddah, marking one of the most significant female-led initiatives in public art. Her murals now grace key locations such as Jeddah Corniche and areas near the Royal Guest Palace, reflecting her role as an artistic voice representing the modern cultural identity of the Kingdom.
Global Presence — From Oxford to the Louvre
Shalimar Sharbatly continued her international path with firm steps. Her participation in Who’s Next in Paris marked an important milestone, where she showcased her works alongside more than 700 global names in art and fashion.
Her paintings were later exhibited at Oxford University, affirming that her early beginnings laid the foundation for a global artistic model that seamlessly blends authenticity and modernity.
Among her most notable achievements is the design of the Porsche 911 Carrera, exhibited at the Paris Motor Show, which drew wide acclaim, along with her creation of the La Torq Formula Car, unveiled during the Monaco Grand Prix in 2017 and later displayed at the Louvre Museum as part of the “Moving Art” exhibition — a pioneering concept that bridges creativity and technology.
Her artistic vision extended further through her designs for Ferdari 360, Mini Cooper, and Yamaha Tricity, culminating in an art piece painted on a Pagani Zonda valued at over $3.5 million, cementing her reputation as a symbol of where art meets luxury.
Milestones in Her Artistic Journey
Year Achievement
1988 First solo exhibition in Cairo
2006 Montmartre and Marbella exhibitions in Europe
2017 Design of the La Torq Formula Car for Monaco Grand Prix
Art for Humanity
Alongside her innovative abstract art, Shalimar Sharbatly is deeply committed to humanitarian causes. She has entered the world of charitable art, organizing events and auctions to support social initiatives — most notably a charity gala at the Florence Palace in Italy, and campaigns dedicated to supporting children with autism and community development projects.
Her dedication has earned her numerous international honors and awards, including her recognition at the prestigious Salon d’Automne in France.
A Saudi Icon of Contemporary Art
Today, Shalimar Sharbatly stands as a symbol of the modern Saudi artist — one who unites talent, vision, and purpose. She transformed her early beginnings into a global legacy that proves Saudi art can compete on the world stage, where creativity meets authenticity and social responsibility.
What began as a modest exhibition in Cairo has become an inspiring Saudi artistic odyssey, chronicled in museums and galleries around the world, forever etching her name as an icon of art that transcends boundaries and cultures.
A Global Pioneer of “Moving Art”
Shalimar Sharbatly is recognized as the first Saudi and Arab artist to be honored internationally as the founder and pioneer of “Moving Art.” This groundbreaking art form brings creativity beyond the traditional canvas into everyday life.
She transformed luxury cars into mobile masterpieces, redefining how art can live and move beyond museum walls.
Her innovative works in this field received international acclaim, particularly after being showcased at the Louvre Museum in Paris during the “Moving Art” exhibition, which solidified her reputation as a trailblazer in merging art, motion, and technology into a unified visual experience of beauty and innovation. Through this achievement, Sharbatly has reaffirmed her position as a distinctive Saudi visionary redefining the frontiers of contemporary art.
Shalimar Sharbatly — Art as a Humanitarian Mission and an Embassy of Peace
Beyond her artistic triumphs, Shalimar Sharbatly embodies a profound humanitarian spirit. She was appointed Goodwill Ambassador in recognition of her efforts to support humanitarian and charitable causes around the world.
Using her fame and influence, she advocates for peace, tolerance, and women’s empowerment, while continually launching initiatives to support children and people of determination through art and charity auctions.
In this role, she exemplifies the Saudi artist as a cultural and humanitarian ambassador, expressing through her art the Kingdom’s values of generosity, compassion, and global cultural dialogue.
