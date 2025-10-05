Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Recorded In Caspian Sea
According to the Republican Seismological Service Center, the tremor occurred at 05:36 local time.
It should be noted that the Caspian Sea region lies within a seismically active zone influenced by the ongoing collision between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates. Although Azerbaijan is not typically associated with large-scale earthquakes, small to moderate tremors are relatively common, especially in offshore and coastal areas.
Earthquakes in the Caspian Sea usually occur at shallow depths and are often not strongly felt on land. However, seismologists monitor these events closely as part of ongoing efforts to understand regional seismic activity and assess potential risks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment