Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Recorded In Caspian Sea

MENAFN - AzerNews) An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 was recorded in the Caspian Sea early this morning,reports.

According to the Republican Seismological Service Center, the tremor occurred at 05:36 local time.

It should be noted that the Caspian Sea region lies within a seismically active zone influenced by the ongoing collision between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates. Although Azerbaijan is not typically associated with large-scale earthquakes, small to moderate tremors are relatively common, especially in offshore and coastal areas.

Earthquakes in the Caspian Sea usually occur at shallow depths and are often not strongly felt on land. However, seismologists monitor these events closely as part of ongoing efforts to understand regional seismic activity and assess potential risks.