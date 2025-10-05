Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Recorded In Caspian Sea

Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Recorded In Caspian Sea


2025-10-05 03:06:33
(MENAFN- AzerNews) An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 was recorded in the Caspian Sea early this morning, Azernews reports.

According to the Republican Seismological Service Center, the tremor occurred at 05:36 local time.

It should be noted that the Caspian Sea region lies within a seismically active zone influenced by the ongoing collision between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates. Although Azerbaijan is not typically associated with large-scale earthquakes, small to moderate tremors are relatively common, especially in offshore and coastal areas.

Earthquakes in the Caspian Sea usually occur at shallow depths and are often not strongly felt on land. However, seismologists monitor these events closely as part of ongoing efforts to understand regional seismic activity and assess potential risks.

MENAFN05102025000195011045ID1110151670

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search